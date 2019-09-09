As Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Beach Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake by $2.23 Million; As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 61.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 13,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 8,587 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 22,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 988,904 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 11,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 104,321 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82M, up from 92,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 20/05/2018 – DoT seeks reply from Airtel on Apple Watch eSIM service by May 24; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 27/03/2018 – ldentiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 139,095 shares to 154,661 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 5,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,855 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $497.29M for 30.04 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,639 shares to 17,100 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).