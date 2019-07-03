As Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Baldwin Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $396,900; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Trimmed Position in Open Text (OTEX) as Share Value Rose

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 12,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,009 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46 million, down from 232,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 186,342 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter; 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP; 19/04/2018 – APPLE RELEASES ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGESS REPORT; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Voip-Pal Files a Second Lawsuit Against Apple for Infringement of Four New Patents; 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video)

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bristol John W Incorporated Ny has invested 2.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regions holds 596,933 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Department accumulated 44,123 shares. Bangor Savings Bank owns 21,845 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Bridges Investment holds 577,240 shares or 4.47% of its portfolio. Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc has invested 0.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mirae Asset Global Invs Company Ltd accumulated 791,819 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Salzhauer Michael reported 1,522 shares. Tru Limited reported 5.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested in 0.01% or 373,322 shares. Korea Inv holds 3.55M shares or 3.03% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsr Inc invested in 0.29% or 37,395 shares. Clean Yield Grp accumulated 41,422 shares or 3.19% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct owns 420,155 shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 21,513 shares to 61,518 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 70,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

