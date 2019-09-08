As Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Baldwin Investment Management Trimmed by $396,900 Its Stake; Wedbush Securities Upped Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake by $386,613

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 37,443 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 33,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates iPad With Stylus Support; 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL; 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 07/05/2018 – This week marks a new era for Apple, venture capitalist Gene Munster says; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 19,945 shares to 17,319 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrim Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 11,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,798 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Dynamic Credit (PCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.