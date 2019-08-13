As Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Academy Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $6.36 Million; As Skywest (SKYW) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Oberweis Asset Management Upped Its Stake

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Skywest Inc (SKYW) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 26,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.96% . The institutional investor held 162,457 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82 million, up from 135,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Skywest Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $55.83. About 133,765 shares traded. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has risen 1.69% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 08/03/2018 – SKYWEST, REPORTS COMBINED FEB. 2018 TRAFFIC FOR SKYWEST AIRLINE; 19/04/2018 – NBC Chicago: #BREAKING: SkyWest Airlines plane forced to return to its gate at O’Hare Airport after report of “issue,”; 08/05/2018 – Towle & Co Exits Position in SkyWest; 27/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC SKYW.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62; 08/03/2018 SKYWEST, INC. REPORTS COMBINED FEBRUARY 2018 TRAFFIC FOR SKYWEST AIRLINES AND EXPRESSJET AIRLINES; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST APRIL BLOCK HOURS DOWN 5% Y/Y; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined April 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC – EXPRESSJET AIRLINES CONTINUED PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED 2018 WIND DOWN OF ITS FLYING AGREEMENT WITH DELTA DURING QUARTER

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.37B market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 44.12M shares traded or 63.43% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in Karnataka; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard hit $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops move to build Irish data hub after delays over planning; 04/04/2018 – Apple is reportedly working on a redesign of its iPhone. via @cnbctech; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 01/05/2018 – Apple CFO Says $999 IPhone X Isn’t Priced Too High; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold SKYW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 3.10% less from 47.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 20,098 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) for 139 shares. United Ser Automobile Association invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 179,088 shares. Boston Limited Liability Corporation reported 39,283 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Company holds 1,479 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity holds 96,033 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Llc has 9,950 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 16,168 shares. 79,656 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Miles Capital Inc reported 0.2% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). The New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Llc has invested 0% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyber (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 14,000 shares to 42,170 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,878 shares, and cut its stake in Baozun Inc. Spon Adr.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heineken (HINKF) by 4,008 shares to 151,392 shares, valued at $15.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) by 2,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,177 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.