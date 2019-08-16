As Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Academy Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $6.36 Million; Portolan Capital Management Has Upped J2 Global (JCOM) Stake by $2.30 Million as Stock Value Rose

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 27.88 million shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 22/05/2018 – Inc.: Steve Jobs used these 3 deceptively simple questions to turn Apple into an innovation powerhouse. @Sales_; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 27/03/2018 – Apple suppliers wary of trade war; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 01/05/2018 – A bunch of Apple suppliers have reported financial results that hint at slowing smartphone orders; 28/03/2018 – Tech Times: Apple Makes Once-Exclusive iMac Pro Accessories Available For All Users; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) by 40.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 26,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 92,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, up from 66,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $81.09. About 407,903 shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM); 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Semis, Apple gain on tariff news – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Expect When Apple Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 59,356 shares to 32,644 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heineken (HINKF) by 4,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,392 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Com Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,601 shares. Cypress Cap Grp Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 60,633 shares. St Germain D J owns 201,072 shares or 4.16% of their US portfolio. Schafer Cullen Capital, New York-based fund reported 2,980 shares. 17,036 were reported by E&G Lp. Destination Wealth Management invested 2.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). David R Rahn And Assocs Inc has 16,482 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Force Limited Liability Corp invested in 12,800 shares. Central Bancorp Tru Company stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company invested in 5,459 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon accumulated 43.32 million shares or 2.3% of the stock. B Riley Wealth holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 67,101 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Profit Inv Management Ltd Liability Com holds 11,865 shares. Moreover, Portland Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 1.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,102 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,940 are held by Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Cardinal Mngmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 9,421 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corp has 0.05% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 212,098 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management has invested 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Sterling Cap Management Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Advisory Services Ntwk Lc invested in 0% or 132 shares. 1,013 were reported by Qs Investors Limited. J Goldman And LP owns 21,325 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 33,108 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 140,085 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 0% or 141,857 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 711 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street reported 1.54 million shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company holds 14,710 shares.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc. by 17,406 shares to 14,030 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 103,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,656 shares, and cut its stake in Box Inc..

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is J2 Global Inc (JCOM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “j2 Global Larger Than S&P 500 Component Under Armour – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “j2 Global Is A Sleeper – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “j2 Global Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for JCOM – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “J2 Global (JCOM) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.