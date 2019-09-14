As Apple Computer (AAPL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Provident Trust Co Has Decreased Its Position; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Increased Its Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $503,990; Valuation Declined

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 4,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 254,660 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.79 million, up from 249,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.48. About 586,031 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55

Provident Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co sold 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 9,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 27/04/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims #Apple at work on 11-inch #iPadPro, no new #iPhones in first half of 2018; 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 17/05/2018 – WRAL: With Apple on the hook, legislative leaders roll out incentive reforms

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 12,001 shares to 28,656 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 10,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,926 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Limited Partnership stated it has 114,490 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Myriad Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 200,000 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 1.19 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ion Asset Ltd holds 0.26% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 9,950 shares. Alps Advisors holds 3,883 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Technology Crossover V Limited has invested 71.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Brinker Cap accumulated 7,910 shares. Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 35,571 shares. 12,027 are owned by Verition Fund Mgmt Lc. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 7,376 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation owns 76,115 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 317 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has 3,062 shares. Stephens Ar holds 16,713 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.39% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 3.64% or 156,763 shares in its portfolio. Spc Financial Inc reported 3,006 shares. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has invested 2.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 160,563 shares. Nbw Limited Co accumulated 3.11% or 57,129 shares. Dock Street Asset invested 11.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iowa-based Btc Mngmt has invested 2.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 68,598 shares. Brouwer And Janachowski Ltd Co reported 5,368 shares. 2,626 are owned by Malaga Cove Cap Limited Com. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Company Ny invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gruss has 33,150 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 1.34M shares. Huntington Savings Bank reported 517,612 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Moreover, South Texas Money Ltd has 0.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 49,520 shares.