As Apple Computer (AAPL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Upped Its Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Light Street Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $23.61 Million

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 3,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25,890 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 billion, up from 22,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36M shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – UBS predicts Apple’s iPhone sales growth in China will be roughly flat this fiscal year, citing the longer upgrade cycles by the country’s consumers and rising local competition; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 04/04/2018 – Apple Working on Touchless Control, Curved Screen for IPhones (Video); 06/04/2018 – CAFC: COMARCO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1929 – 2018-04-06; 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils Everyone Can Create Curriculum to Spark Student Creativity; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video)

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 201,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 420,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.56M, down from 622,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68 million shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs (NYSE:MMP) by 11,172 shares to 21,011 shares, valued at $1.27 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 15,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,117 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has invested 0.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Linscomb & Williams holds 42,159 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson Lc has 0.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania-based Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 4.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Com invested in 4.56% or 3.34M shares. Rockland Tru Comm reported 19,670 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Harvest Lc owns 3,300 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 4,547 shares. Chesapeake Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 20,001 shares. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 6,480 shares. Old West Lc invested in 0.2% or 2,983 shares. Cap Invest Counsel has 12.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hills State Bank Tru Company reported 40,593 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Com has 0.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 23,083 shares. Moreover, Osher Van De Voorde Mgmt has 4.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,700 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 205,361 shares. Horan Ltd Liability Company reported 3.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 119,805 shares. Marietta owns 3.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 89,496 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Lc accumulated 157,150 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 2.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). World Asset Mgmt reported 3.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Legacy Private Tru accumulated 0.77% or 54,678 shares. 126,476 are owned by Muhlenkamp & Communication. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr accumulated 2,061 shares. First Washington Corporation stated it has 86,068 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Incorporated, a Michigan-based fund reported 11,350 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Llc has 38,911 shares.