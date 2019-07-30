As Apple Computer (AAPL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Baldwin Investment Management Decreased Stake; Jolley Asset Management Has Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $319,166; Share Value Rose

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 7.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $208.78. About 25.06 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffett’s investment model; 02/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Fed Holds The Line, Apple’s iPhone Growth; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – TODAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS SMALL FORMAT POUCH ASSETS IN NELSON TO NZ APPLE PRODUCTS LIMITED; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mcgowan Group Asset Mngmt reported 6,295 shares. Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada stated it has 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 37,367 shares. Buckhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 38,204 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. C M Bidwell & Associate stated it has 174 shares. 34,346 were accumulated by Notis. First Allied Advisory Services Inc invested in 2.49% or 383,144 shares. Charter invested in 2.02% or 88,535 shares. Ipg Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tanaka Mngmt holds 18,399 shares or 10.54% of its portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 181,000 shares for 5.68% of their portfolio. Grace And White New York stated it has 2,581 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Altfest L J Company holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 74,474 shares. Pzena Inv Management Lc accumulated 1,580 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,000 shares. Moreover, Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.71% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 206,557 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 3,730 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability holds 0.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 73,502 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation reported 42,555 shares. Bb&T Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 1.79M shares. Df Dent & Communication Inc has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 61,802 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.92% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.25M shares. Quadrant Mgmt Ltd Llc has 6,285 shares. Alley Limited Liability has invested 1.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Toth Financial Advisory holds 249,165 shares or 3.15% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 14,239 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has 2.47% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.82 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.