As Apple Computer (AAPL) Shares Rose, Marathon Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $2.38 Million; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Trimmed Position by $1.38 Million

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 822,273 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 141.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 12,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,448 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 8,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – BYBON GROUP 300736.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE AFTER-SALE SERVICES TO APPLE’S AAPL.O PRODUCTS IN CHINA; 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 19/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Grading the rumors — assessing #Apple’s possible releases at the Chicago event on March 27; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $119.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 3.16% or 3.18M shares. Buckingham Cap reported 66,746 shares. 48,047 are owned by Polaris Greystone Group Limited Liability Corp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1.80M shares in its portfolio. Alta Cap Ltd Liability reported 604,304 shares. California-based Osborne Prtnrs Management has invested 3.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvard Management Com holds 41.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 870,051 shares. Taurus Asset Management Limited invested in 133,355 shares or 3.54% of the stock. Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 4,402 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,000 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 8.34M shares. 277,050 are owned by Captrust Financial Advsrs. Cordasco Financial Networks has 2,471 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. 71,676 were accumulated by Private Trust Na.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Natl Bank owns 37,202 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Lp owns 108,286 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. First Tru Lp holds 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 40,358 shares. Glenmede Communications Na holds 0% or 137 shares in its portfolio. 1.47M are held by Westfield Capital Mngmt Com L P. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Natixis Lp holds 208,728 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Trust Company stated it has 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 3.43M shares. 542,745 were reported by Mesirow Invest. D E Shaw & Communications has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 581,770 shares. Utah Retirement holds 53,898 shares. Hbk Investments LP owns 63,376 shares. Park West Asset Limited Liability invested in 3.50M shares or 2.6% of the stock.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 35,726 shares to 553,528 shares, valued at $25.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 51,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $775,634 activity. $29,014 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares were sold by Ortmanns Stefan. Another trade for 14,350 shares valued at $226,156 was made by WEIDEMAN ROBERT on Friday, February 1. BEAUDOIN THOMAS L sold $130,824 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.13 million for 21.16 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

