As Apple Computer (AAPL) Shares Rose, Campbell Newman Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding; Bbt Capital Management Decreased Its Perficient (PRFT) Stake by $617,031

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 30,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 105,433 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03 million, down from 135,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials; 23/04/2018 – European Commission announces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 20/03/2018 – Apple to buy up to 270 million smartphone panels this year, industry sources say; 13/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Perficient Inc (PRFT) by 69.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 22,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.46% . The institutional investor held 10,032 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 32,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 127,976 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 01/05/2018 – Perficient Narrows 2018 View To EPS 67c-EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 39c; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT RAISES YEAR REV. & ADJUSTED EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – Perficient Acquires Southport Services Group; 01/05/2018 – PRFT SEES FY REV. $485.0M TO $510.0M, EST. $492.0M (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – Perficient to Showcase End-to-End Business Optimization Solutions During COLLABORATE 18; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$127M; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Rev $120.9M; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT BUYS SOUTHPORT SERVICES GROUP; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.44 TO $1.54, EST. $1.51 (2 EST.)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $647.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11,821 shares to 30,685 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) by 8,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

