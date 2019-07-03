As Apple Computer (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Increased Position; Facebook (FB) Holder Ntv Asset Management Cut Its Position by $326,190

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 6,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,535 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46 million, up from 37,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades; 15/05/2018 – APPLE SEEKS $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG OVER DESIGN PATENTS AT RETRIAL; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products Witness Soaring Demand; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 10/04/2018 – Apple Owes $502.6 Million to VirnetX, Says Federal Jury in Texas

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.07 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE SEEKS DATA FROM FACEBOOK; 30/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Jan Koum, co-founder and CEO of WhatsApp, plans to exit Facebook after clashes relating to attempts to weake; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook suspends 200 apps; 25/03/2018 – The Facebook-Cambridge Analytica apology tour continues, with full-page ads in major newspapers; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ERIN EGAN TO FOCUS ON HER EXPANDED DUTIES AS CHIEF PRIVACY OFFICER – SPOKESPERSON; 27/03/2018 – Facebook should hire a special counsel to investigate its data leak scandal or else it’ll appear like it has “something to hide,” CNBC’s Jim Cramer says; 26/03/2018 – US regulator opens Facebook probe; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL TAKE DOWN UNLAWFUL OPIOID ADS ‘IF PEOPLE FLAG THOSE ADS FOR US’; 18/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Inc on Tuesday released a rule book for the types of posts it allows on its social network

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.18M were reported by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Tegean Cap Llc holds 3.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 25,000 shares. Diversified Trust Co invested in 0.65% or 70,122 shares. Davis R M Inc has invested 2.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Andra Ap has invested 0.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.91% or 239,108 shares. 87,486 were reported by Leavell Investment Mgmt Incorporated. Twin Capital Management Incorporated has invested 3.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 2.99% or 66,175 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc invested in 0.33% or 1.01 million shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 66,334 shares stake. Illinois-based Zacks Invest Management has invested 0.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pggm invested in 2.03 million shares or 1.96% of the stock. Addenda accumulated 63,334 shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corp stated it has 1,770 shares.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,849 shares to 133,751 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.95 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.93% or 29,902 shares. Regions Financial stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 120,988 are owned by Pinnacle Assoc Ltd. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Rockland Tru Communication has 1.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Eagle Invest Mgmt Limited Company owns 2.22 million shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Adage Ptnrs Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 11.30M shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.12% or 36,581 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc has 1,113 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associates invested in 0.38% or 1.50 million shares. 2.20M are owned by Dsm Prtnrs Ltd Co. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.29% or 1.56 million shares. 17,595 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com.

