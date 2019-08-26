As Apple Computer (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Holder Bath Savings Trust Co Has Lifted Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Has Upped by Northstar Group Inc

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $9.24 during the last trading session, reaching $1758.86. About 1.74M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS- SANDERS TO WORK ALONGSIDE CO-HEAD OF TV, ALBERT CHENG, OVERSEEING CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION UNITS OF TV OPERATION FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Selected One Hour Translation as Key Partner for Neural Machine Translation Based Solutions; 19/04/2018 – The Disruptive Effect of Amazon Prime on UK Retail 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA CRAYON.OL – HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES AS ONE OF THEIR FIRSTS COMPETENCY MACHINE LEARNING PARTNERS IN EMEA; 05/04/2018 – AMAZON ADDING JOBS IN RIYADH AFTER MEETING WITH SAUDI PRINCE; 26/04/2018 – Looking Ahead to Amazon’s First-Quarter Earnings; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying the e-commerce giant should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 5,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 111,908 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.26M, up from 105,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $206.43. About 13.77M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SEES 3Q REV. $51.5B TO $53.5B, EST. $51.4B; 10/05/2018 – Apple scraps Irish data […]; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Dublin €13bn in back tax as appeals continue; 24/04/2018 – BYBON GROUP 300736.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE AFTER-SALE SERVICES TO APPLE’S AAPL.O PRODUCTS IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN; 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 7,033 shares to 62,681 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 11,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,759 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.