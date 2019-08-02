As Apple Computer (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Cut Stake by $556,416; Haverford Financial Services Lowered Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $304,512

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 2,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 70,099 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, down from 72,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $129.94. About 1.11 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 2,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,692 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 19,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $919.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $203.46. About 27.27 million shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 24/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539m in Samsung patent retrial: CNET; 01/05/2018 – Apple unveils new $100bn buyback scheme, dividend hike

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.16 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16,502 shares to 46,980 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 19,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Bailey Robert J..

