As Apple Computer (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Academy Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $6.36 Million; Hilltop Holdings Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Lifted by $582,084 as Stock Value Rose

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 115.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 5,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,777 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 4,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad will start at $299 for schools. (So, the same $329 for everyone else?) It’s available to order today, and will start shipping and arriving this week. #AppleEDUchat; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 07/05/2018 – This week marks a new era for Apple, venture capitalist Gene Munster says; 07/05/2018 – Apple opens at record high; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims Apple at work on 11-inch iPad Pro, no new iPhones in first half of 2018; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 19/03/2018 – CNET: Apple reportedly testing in-house MicroLED screens; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heineken (HINKF) by 4,008 shares to 151,392 shares, valued at $15.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National (NYSE:NOV) by 22,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,203 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ri reported 6.8% stake. Rnc Llc reported 50,928 shares stake. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 2.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Delphi Management Inc Ma invested in 9,085 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 56,161 shares or 4.24% of all its holdings. Lourd Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 28,566 shares. Bath Savings Tru has invested 4.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). John G Ullman Associate Inc reported 6,979 shares stake. Mcmillion Cap Management owns 46,227 shares. Avalon Glob Asset Management Ltd Llc has 5.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 50,000 shares. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.84% or 8,252 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited has 140,572 shares for 4.98% of their portfolio. Moreover, Long Road Counsel has 0.7% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northstar Gru Inc invested 3.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

