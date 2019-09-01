As Apple Computer (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Academy Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; Iowa State Bank Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Increased as Market Value Declined

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple pops on earnings beat, strong guidance; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 01/05/2018 – A bunch of Apple suppliers have reported financial results that hint at slowing smartphone orders; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University Team Up with Apple to Support Computer; 10/05/2018 – Apple to sell video subscriptions via TV app, sources say; 21/05/2018 – Inverse: Apple HomePod 2018 Rumors: Take This New Leak With a Grain of Salt; 22/03/2018 – iDrop News: Group Claims Apple Is Betraying Its Chinese iCloud Customers

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54M shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt has 0.24% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10,427 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs has 29,471 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cwm Lc accumulated 9,859 shares. Holderness Invs Com holds 0.31% or 15,076 shares in its portfolio. Sequent Asset Limited Company reported 10.54% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). At Retail Bank accumulated 0.05% or 8,610 shares. Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Adirondack owns 3,120 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Freestone Cap Holding invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Manchester Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 12,124 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Bank & Trust reported 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bright Rock Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 25,000 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bancorporation And Co invested in 4,752 shares. Selway Asset Management invested in 47,215 shares.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 4,239 shares to 184,999 shares, valued at $17.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 59,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,644 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colrain Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 25,127 shares. Scotia Capital, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 917,519 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd holds 359,056 shares. Hirtle Callaghan Com Lc holds 0% or 37 shares in its portfolio. Martin Currie Limited holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 93,085 shares. 751 were reported by Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Btim Corp holds 2.63% or 1.02M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability has 90,968 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Clarkston Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Archon Prns Limited Liability reported 94,500 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 1.13M shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Liability Corp has 4.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 61,778 shares. Peoples Financial Services, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,315 shares. Canandaigua Bancorporation And Tru has 55,836 shares. Altfest L J & has 0.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 74,474 shares.

