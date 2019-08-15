As Apple Computer (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Harvey Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $3.32 Million; Robertson Opportunity Capital Increased Facebook (FB) Holding by $1.13 Million; Share Value Rose

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 17,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 72,729 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, down from 90,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 36.55M shares traded or 36.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million a year from its Apple holdings just by collecting dividends; 05/03/2018 – Apple is also working to get consumers better access to their medical data; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 24,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 18.90M shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Facebook backs U.S. regulation of internet political ads; 19/04/2018 – Facebook is taking its first steps to comply with Europe’s strict data privacy rules:; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Privacy Scandal Unleashes Nationwide `Litigation Swarm’; 27/03/2018 – “It is categorically untrue that Cambridge Analytica has never used Facebook data,” says whistleblower; 14/03/2018 – Facebook Blocks Britain First, a Far-Right Anti-Muslim Group Promoted by Trump; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 23/04/2018 – KTVE – KARD: FAKE NEWS: Rumor about missing Claiborne Parish child circulating on Facebook; 12/03/2018 – Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 05/04/2018 – Nigeria’s ex-president unaware of any Cambridge Analytica involvement in elections -spokesman; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Says Data-Sharing Tool Complied With FTC

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13,370 shares to 30,270 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Sp 500 Index Etf (IVV) by 3,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Svcs Gru invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spinnaker has 1.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Granite Ptnrs owns 76,494 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 1.11M shares. 18,702 are held by Karp Cap Mngmt. Caprock Grp holds 1.97% or 53,346 shares. Professional Advisory Serv holds 1,426 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. South Street Advisors Lc holds 80,795 shares. Choate Inv Advisors holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 108,660 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr reported 4.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Verity Asset Mgmt holds 1.06% or 4,838 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Management Sa has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Letko Brosseau reported 2,000 shares. Greatmark Invest Ptnrs Inc holds 5.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 86,922 shares. Veritas Investment Management Llp holds 0.11% or 5,996 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension, Korea-based fund reported 2.26M shares. Hl Services Limited Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 91,723 shares. Cumberland Advsrs Inc reported 7,410 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research reported 2.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,113 are held by Lenox Wealth Mngmt. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Llc reported 25,117 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership invested 0.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Coastline has invested 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ameritas Investment Partners reported 114,703 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Caprock Inc accumulated 0.41% or 12,538 shares. Trb Advsrs Lp has 6,000 shares. Security National Tru reported 13,542 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bangor Comml Bank invested in 0.24% or 7,718 shares. Sarasin & Ptnrs Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 38,618 shares.

