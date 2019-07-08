As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Baldwin Investment Management Has Cut Position; Gradient Investments Holding in Travelers Companies (TRV) Has Cut by $1.21 Million as Stock Rose

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 8,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,075 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, down from 66,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $153.82. About 607,491 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 23/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 18/04/2018 – Travelers Publishes Its 2017 Community Report; 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc analyzed 2,100 shares as the company's stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $920.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $200.02. About 24.17 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 3,898 shares to 30,220 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 117,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.73M for 15.63 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "2019 Travelers Championship Generates Approximately $2 Million for Charity – Yahoo Finance" on June 23, 2019

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.59 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.