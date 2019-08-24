As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Holder Winslow Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $424,494; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $2.47 Million as Stock Declined

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 2,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 94,677 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, down from 96,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, report said that Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 23,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 46,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, down from 69,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.16. About 2.53M shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eidelman Virant Cap reported 19,940 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Trb Advisors Lp invested 17.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chesley Taft And Associates Limited Liability Company holds 117,573 shares. Profit Inv Mgmt Limited Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 11,865 shares. Cohen Lawrence B owns 33,295 shares for 4.45% of their portfolio. Shine Advisory owns 6,136 shares. Eqis Cap holds 45,173 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Old West Inv Management Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 2,983 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd owns 2.71% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 49,016 shares. Live Your Vision Lc reported 4,476 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 139,368 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication reported 723,950 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Smith Moore & Company has invested 1.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Utah Retirement Sys owns 897,450 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation owns 730,168 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 34,411 shares in its portfolio. Osborne Partners Cap Management Limited Co owns 38,950 shares. Sei Invests Company holds 318,874 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company has 8,703 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 39,210 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Da Davidson & Communication has 36,935 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). The New York-based Mufg Americas Holding Corporation has invested 0.36% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 2.44% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Carroll Assocs accumulated 2,786 shares. Dorsal Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 3.09% stake. Rockshelter Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 46,171 shares. Public Sector Pension Board has 19,825 shares.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 26.43 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

