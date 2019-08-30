As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Holder Rothschild Investment Has Cut Holding by $315,819; As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Pecaut & Company Decreased Its Position by $345,600

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 1,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 131,791 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03 million, down from 133,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $207.62. About 9.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:; 29/03/2018 – Paddy Cosgrave: In 2014 a tiny Chinese startup exhibited at Web Summit. They said they were taking on Apple & Samsung. People; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy; 24/05/2018 – With Apple, Uber and Ikea launching branded credit cards, millennials (and older people) have more options than ever; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $169.83. About 88,499 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Prepared Food & Foundation Up 10% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 24/05/2018 – Jana Is Said to Take Stake in Casey’s Stores, May Push for Sale; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.16M for 21.34 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,207 shares to 111,072 shares, valued at $22.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Cap Ltd has 0.19% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 2,709 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 17,938 shares. Paloma Prtn Management reported 2,692 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 32,288 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 2,795 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 3,847 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 7,561 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 14 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Eulav Asset has invested 0.26% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Manchester Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Fiera Capital Corp has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Jump Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Things You Need to Know Before Best Buy’s (BBY) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to Underperform – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Anaplan, Autodesk, Cerus, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Mallinckrodt, Nabors, Veeva Systems, VistaGen and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10B and $852.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,155 shares to 22,597 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.