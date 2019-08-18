As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Holder Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Holding Has Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 170,564 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 billion, up from 168,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $50.77. About 239,820 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 30,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 105,433 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03 million, down from 135,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Apple Said to Eye High-End Headphone Market (Video); 10/05/2018 – Apple drops move to build Irish data hub after delays over planning; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s $299 iPad Pricing Available to Schools Only; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 19/04/2018 – DJ Golden Apple Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAPJ); 04/05/2018 – Buffett to the Rescue! Apple Buy Sparks U.S. Rally: Markets Live; 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “RBC’s Mahaney On Roku Downgrade: We Were Wrong – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IVE, AAPL, IBM, CMCSA: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Apple’s (AAPL) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple bull touts wearables growth driver – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday Apple Rumors: Japan Display May Supply OLED for Watch Series 5 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $647.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) by 8,860 shares to 103,790 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 6,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn accumulated 7,505 shares. Reliant Inv Ltd Llc, Tennessee-based fund reported 28,615 shares. Contravisory Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 357 shares. Iconiq Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,209 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Yhb Advsrs invested in 3.84% or 128,942 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 20,407 shares. Cypress Capital Grp stated it has 60,633 shares. Baltimore holds 65,764 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Wade G W Inc holds 3.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 181,230 shares. London Com Of Virginia owns 2.52 million shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 183,362 shares. Perkins Coie Trust reported 2.2% stake. Blue Chip Ptnrs accumulated 27,204 shares or 1.22% of the stock. L S Advisors accumulated 78,914 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TRNO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank owns 8,054 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). 6,139 are owned by Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd owns 225,013 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc invested in 333,113 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moody Bank Division holds 0% or 132 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Com invested in 0% or 2,100 shares. Principal Gru Incorporated accumulated 1.70 million shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt stated it has 36,610 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Llc holds 0% or 215,865 shares. Citigroup reported 48,237 shares. Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America reported 0.21% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 96,700 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Gp Limited Liability has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 82,066 shares to 82,363 shares, valued at $10.62 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 44,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,788 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).