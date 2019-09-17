As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Gemmer Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.16 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA) Holder Hartline Investment Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Declined

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $219.99. About 13.96M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SEES 3Q REV. $51.5B TO $53.5B, EST. $51.4B; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 5,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 27,045 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, down from 32,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179. About 6.06 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $418.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 2,631 shares to 31,270 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Co Inc Com (NYSE:TREX).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.68 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $373.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EWJ) by 6,126 shares to 780 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,464 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kingfisher Capital Limited Com holds 3.07% or 25,147 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Associates Incorporated holds 174,215 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. American Rech & Mgmt owns 38,608 shares. Somerset Gp Ltd Liability has invested 1.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia holds 0.97% or 506,103 shares. Arete Wealth holds 1.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 40,122 shares. Sarasin Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 337,482 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Estabrook Capital Management accumulated 79,486 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Comml Bank holds 1.77% or 1.71 million shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Llc Oh has invested 1.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 18,459 were accumulated by Cahill Finance Advisors. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 3.78 million shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. Coe Cap Mngmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 9,752 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman stated it has 71,770 shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. Valmark Advisers invested in 0.1% or 23,563 shares.