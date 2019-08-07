As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Campbell Newman Asset Management Cut Holding by $5.76 Million; Capital Research Global Investors Has Trimmed Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $53.59 Million

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 277,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.71 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $210.46. About 619,097 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 30,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 105,433 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03 million, down from 135,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $195.89. About 15.44 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple hasn’t met with Indian govt to discuss anti-spam iOS app since Nov, despite allegedly agreeing in Oct t; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bennicas And Assocs holds 0.77% or 4,623 shares. Alaska Permanent Capital invested in 0.04% or 1,157 shares. Bryn Mawr has 2.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 273,334 shares. Duncker Streett And Incorporated invested 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Merchants Corporation holds 2.2% or 71,705 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Lc has 2.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 542,985 shares. Seizert Prtn Limited Liability Corp accumulated 320,687 shares. Stearns Financial Services Group holds 20,812 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Insurance Commerce owns 154,000 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Donaldson Management Ltd Llc owns 194,844 shares for 3.29% of their portfolio. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 187,939 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas holds 186,103 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. Eqis Capital owns 45,173 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 14,089 shares.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $647.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11,821 shares to 30,685 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK) by 28,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.08B for 23.81 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.55 million shares to 12.68M shares, valued at $409.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa Pn Adr (NYSE:ITUB) by 341,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea-based Pension Serv has invested 0.35% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Kempen Cap Management Nv owns 2,545 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Shine Advisory Inc reported 311 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 5,056 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Violich Management invested in 0.78% or 15,990 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 24,211 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Homrich Berg has invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Winch Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 19 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 674,847 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 12,000 were accumulated by Hartford Financial Management Inc. Aspen Inv holds 3,785 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Limited Liability Company reported 38,581 shares. Burns J W Company New York reported 0.09% stake. Hyman Charles D invested in 3,103 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Aureus Asset Limited owns 1,949 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

