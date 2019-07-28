As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Academy Capital Management Increased Position; Ulysses Management Holding in Groupon (Call) (GRPN) Has Cut as Share Price Declined

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (Call) (GRPN) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 3.95B shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, down from 3.95B at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. It closed at $3.51 lastly. It is down 31.83% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – APPLE SERVICES HEAD EDDY CUE SPEAKS AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST EVENT; 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which hit European chipmakers; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 18/05/2018 – Apple suppliers brace for profit slide as gadget sales slow; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-Inspired Fun Win

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 18,896 shares to 212,173 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heineken (HINKF) by 4,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,392 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Management Ltd Partnership owns 23,500 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation stated it has 2.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 40,586 shares. Edgar Lomax Communication Va stated it has 131,908 shares. Blue Fincl Cap holds 9.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 94,364 shares. Bokf Na reported 415,554 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Paragon Mngmt Ltd reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Merchants Corporation holds 2.2% or 71,705 shares. Pitcairn Communication owns 0.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,366 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 37,224 shares. Captrust Fincl invested 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Baxter Bros has 0.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,570 shares. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv stated it has 0.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 2.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.37M shares. Family Cap Tru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,893 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Co reported 12.85 million shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 260,313 shares or 0% of the stock. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 1.73M shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 380,900 shares. Invesco accumulated 1.32 million shares or 0% of the stock. Mig Cap Limited Liability Co owns 16.28 million shares. Leisure Management stated it has 0.28% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Price Michael F stated it has 1.1% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 24,065 shares. Axa accumulated 2.78M shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Inc Md holds 13,400 shares. Kepos LP owns 369,118 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested in 0% or 62,264 shares.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.