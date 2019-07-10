As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Baldwin Investment Management Lowered Holding; United Rentals (URI) Holder Selz Capital Lowered Its Holding by $3.88 Million as Stock Price Declined

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 16.03M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation to Join Forces; 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 26/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL CEO QUESTIONED BY CONSUMERS PROTECTION AUTHORITY; 04/05/2018 – 05/01 The Cable – Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion in cash to the US could be a big boost for investors

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 33,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.54 million, down from 187,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $130.49. About 879,431 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment stated it has 727,714 shares. Logan Mngmt Incorporated has invested 4.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Td Asset Management accumulated 1.29% or 4.45M shares. Wms Prns Limited Liability accumulated 91,641 shares or 4.34% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Ltd stated it has 3.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Llc accumulated 22,507 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs invested in 1.31% or 25,419 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland reported 4.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Coe Capital Management Lc stated it has 2.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bancorporation Of Hawaii reported 81,471 shares. Barnett & Inc has invested 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Girard Prtn Ltd reported 140,572 shares. 24,411 are owned by Asset Mgmt Gp. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability reported 1.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Neville Rodie Shaw Inc stated it has 229,686 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.54 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 earnings per share, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $356.97M for 7.19 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assets Inv Management Lc stated it has 2,000 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Lc invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Boston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 35,765 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp holds 155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 281,445 shares or 0% of the stock. Andra Ap reported 41,200 shares stake. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 7,646 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Brown Brothers Harriman & Co invested in 0% or 15 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd accumulated 15,000 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na holds 15,217 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 6,354 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 1.21 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% stake.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 293,335 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $11.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Jr Gold Miners by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).