As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Qci Asset Management Boosted Holding by $2.01 Million; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Home Depot (HD) Holding by $1.65 Million; Share Price Rose

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 8,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 215,131 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.28M, down from 223,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $227.21. About 3.55M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 10,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 183,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.81 million, up from 172,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $208.79. About 17.57 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: ‘NEW IPAD FASTER THAN VIRTUALLY EVERY CHROMEBOOK’; 24/05/2018 – Yonhap: Samsung expresses discontent on U.S. court’s ruling in Apple case; 01/05/2018 – Ilounge: Rumor: Apple could be looking to acquire Condé Nast; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS MULTIPLE SERVICES MAY BE UNAVAILABLE ON MAINTENANCE; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Act

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Fincl Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 12,590 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Korea Investment Corp holds 843,398 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 59,353 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 4.54M shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 59,477 shares. Nomura Holdg reported 0.05% stake. M Holdings Secs has invested 0.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Financial Counselors Inc has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.57% or 815,168 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt has 5,990 shares. Thornburg Mngmt, a New Mexico-based fund reported 1.54M shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Company reported 20,833 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank reported 0.99% stake.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Growth Etf Trust (IWF) by 44,700 shares to 97,100 shares, valued at $14.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Etf (IWM) by 41,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Western Management has invested 3.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). America First Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 5,718 shares. 47,036 were reported by Flippin Bruce Porter. Fulton National Bank Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 122,851 shares. Legal & General Public Limited reported 3.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trust Of Vermont invested 2.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meridian Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 1.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Raymond James Assocs stated it has 1.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Conning invested in 126,893 shares. The Illinois-based Zacks Inv has invested 0.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 27,981 are held by Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Pa. Advantage Inc has invested 0.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has 1.78 million shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma has 145,872 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 0.87% or 75,150 shares.

