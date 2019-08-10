As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Hutchinson Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; Amphenol New (APH) Holder Cubist Systematic Strategies Lifted Stake by $4.85 Million as Valuation Declined

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 231.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 51,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 73,981 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, up from 22,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 1.30 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1233.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 42,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 45,589 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, up from 3,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Artificial-Intelligence Executive From Rival Google; 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video); 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 05/03/2018 – A cheaper MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple; 29/03/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.3 on Thursday, which includes new features; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 172,165 shares to 201,997 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Svcs reported 11,890 shares. Affinity Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Suntrust Banks invested in 1.35% or 1.35 million shares. Allstate has 1.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 361,614 shares. Chevy Chase Trust reported 4.41M shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 190.65 million shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 181,000 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.49% or 32,207 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership accumulated 0.78% or 57,681 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa has 126,851 shares for 3.61% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management holds 47,536 shares. Korea Invest stated it has 3.55 million shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id invested in 6,753 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 47,871 shares.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,148 shares to 88 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 43,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,801 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

