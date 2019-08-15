As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Front Barnett Associates Has Trimmed by $652,428 Its Stake; Symantec (SYMC) Holder Starboard Value LP Increased Position

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 36.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66M, up from 24.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 11.22 million shares traded or 14.89% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.80, REV VIEW $4.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION INCLUDES CONCERNS WITH CO’S REPORTING OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES INCLUDING THOSE THAT COULD IMPACT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAMS; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT SAYS ON MARCH 8 CO, UNIT ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE OF CLAIMS WITH SYMANTEC CORP – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $1.234 BLN, UP 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC & NTT SECURITY REPORT PLANNED WEB PARTNERSHIP; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS RETAINED INDEPENDENT COUNSEL AND OTHER ADVISORS TO ASSIST IT IN ITS INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 3,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 265,712 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.47 million, down from 269,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 36.55M shares traded or 36.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 20/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS ALL SERVICES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 13/04/2018 – Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information to Media; 14/03/2018 – Rise in Global Popularity for Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Apps Giving Consumers More Secure Options; 01/05/2018 – The iPhone X is on thin ice, according to earnings reports from companies involved with Apple; 26/04/2018 – Apple and Sony rely on components from South Korea; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset holds 5,735 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Edge Wealth Management Llc has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 2,028 shares. Nwq Invest Mgmt Co Ltd Com owns 1.28 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.01% stake. American Intll Gru stated it has 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 110,426 were reported by First Manhattan Co. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Com holds 0.03% or 1.70M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Channing Cap Mgmt Lc has 254,217 shares. 39,673 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Management. Fmr Limited holds 0.03% or 10.08 million shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp stated it has 335,516 shares. First Personal holds 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 200 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Symantec EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SYMC,AVGO,ZM,MFGP – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Symantec’s (SYMC) Share Price Embeds Stranded Costs, Here’s Why – Deutsche Bank – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC,AVGO,AMD,TWTR,GOOG,GOOGL,AZPN,RUN – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Stocks Advance Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “US Stocks Rally As Some Health, Security, Safety Products Removed From China Tariff List – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Apple’s (AAPL) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Why Apple’s Potential Purchase Of Intel’s Modem Businesses Could Be Positive For Sequans – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.