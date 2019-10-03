As Apple Computer (Aapl) (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Curbstone Financial Management Cut Position; Family Capital Trust Co Cut Position in Adobe (ADBE) by $5.10 Million

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Computer (Aapl) (AAPL) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 1,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,565 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.83M, down from 41,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Computer (Aapl) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $218.96. About 35.77M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 23/03/2018 – Apple reportedly unveiling a cheaper iPad next week. via @verge; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and a lot of their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn in R&D as Apple and Google close in

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 17,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 361,118 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.40M, down from 378,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $266.66. About 3.40M shares traded or 35.00% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson And holds 433,353 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Moreover, Olstein Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,000 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Incorporated has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oberweis Asset Mngmt reported 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foundry Prns Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has invested 2.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 18,691 are owned by Amica Retiree Med Tru. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership has 7,624 shares. Nottingham Advsrs accumulated 4,949 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 359,566 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 3.17% or 6.15M shares. Moneta Gp Inv Ltd Liability invested 0.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategic Global Advsr Ltd invested in 30,657 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Md reported 48,761 shares stake. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance has invested 9.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $380.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 17,450 shares to 279,850 shares, valued at $8.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Inv’t Grade Floating Rate (FLRN) by 67,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Aggregate Bond Etf (Sch (SCHZ).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.34 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset One Co Limited stated it has 0.4% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). House Ltd Com has 3.35% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Duncker Streett, Missouri-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Moreover, Captrust Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,518 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 700,108 shares. New England Investment & Retirement Gp reported 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amp Capital Invsts Limited has 0.51% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 314,278 shares. Forte Cap Adv reported 3.29% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pinebridge Invs LP reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Chilton Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,475 shares. Moreover, Argent Trust Communications has 0.24% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Artisan Partners Lp stated it has 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brown Advisory Inc reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,096 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 3.76 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.