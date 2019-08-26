As Apple Com Stk (AAPL) Shares Rose, Holder Douglass Winthrop Advisors Upped Its Position; As Noble Energy (NBL) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Cut Stake

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 19,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 12,607 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 32,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 6.22 million shares traded or 16.03% up from the average. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 21/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Net $554M; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600 BLN CUBIC FEET OF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT RESOURCES FROM ALEN FIELD ARE RECOVERABLE AS RESULT OF PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – NBL COMPLETES PACT TO MOVE PERMIAN CRUDE OIL TO CORPUS CHRISTI; 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy; 06/03/2018 NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT TO BUY TEXAS PIPELINES; 16/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHR; 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com Stk (AAPL) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 8,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 457,483 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.90 million, up from 448,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 27/03/2018 – Apple expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple is planning to introduce new low-cost iPads and education software – Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 06/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning and other large, intensive industrial projects

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 214,282 shares to 332,094 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altus Midstream Co by 750,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Nine Energy Svc Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,389 are owned by Cibc Asset Management. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.79% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 211,500 shares. Stifel Financial stated it has 348,705 shares. Dean Inv Assocs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 33,820 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Horizon Investments Limited Liability invested in 11,381 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.02% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Hartford Inv Mgmt owns 52,685 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). South Dakota Invest Council holds 1.61 million shares. Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Beach Investment Counsel Pa owns 47,694 shares. Bb&T holds 8,134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 1.04 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Css Limited Liability Il invested in 0.01% or 7,400 shares. Boston Ptnrs owns 22.14M shares.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY) by 64,000 shares to 106,000 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 6,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,850 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis holds 0% or 4,041 shares. Jones Cos Lllp accumulated 96,840 shares. Clearbridge Invests owns 7.65M shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Coastline Tru reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Savings Bank Of Stockton reported 2.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 292,300 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 181,000 shares or 5.68% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Gru invested in 60,633 shares or 2.36% of the stock. South Texas Money Management Ltd accumulated 55,238 shares. Argyle Cap Management Inc reported 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ci Investments has 762,040 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Inc Wi holds 1.99% or 80,767 shares in its portfolio. Comgest Sas reported 47,600 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9,420 shares or 0% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 37,984 shares.

