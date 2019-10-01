As Apple Com Stk (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $2.02 Million; Brant Point Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake in Kemet (KEM) by $4.02 Million

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com Stk (AAPL) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 10,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 467,743 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.58M, up from 457,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 26.32 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 13/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 223,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The hedge fund held 245,448 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62M, down from 468,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 872,236 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 5,000 shares to 53,981 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 12,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold KEM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 0.53% more from 44.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Management reported 0.52% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Paradigm Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 107,132 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 72,976 shares. Fmr Ltd Co holds 0% or 20 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.41M shares. Guggenheim accumulated 52,725 shares. Advisory Network Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). 21,858 are owned by Mackay Shields Llc. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 328,764 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Bankshares & owns 87 shares. James Inv Research Inc holds 77,950 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 5,973 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.80M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. KEM’s profit will be $36.98 million for 7.21 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by KEMET Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peninsula Asset Inc holds 15,220 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 428,767 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Old Point Tru And Fincl N A has invested 1.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 2.7% or 4.89 million shares. Sageworth holds 0.02% or 882 shares in its portfolio. Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 7,491 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd owns 38,690 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 46,295 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 730,632 shares. Albert D Mason reported 2,583 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Boston Standard Wealth Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 1,371 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 83,552 were accumulated by First Midwest Bank & Trust Division. Roundview Cap Ltd holds 66,702 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability Co reported 27.55M shares.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 12,020 shares to 110,414 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag F Sponsored Adr 1 (NYSE:NVS) by 5,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,995 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).