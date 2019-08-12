As Apple Com (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Monetary Management Group Trimmed Stake; Home Depot (HD) Position Held by Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 30,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 27,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $206.58. About 1.76 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 14,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 52,521 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, down from 66,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 20.10 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety; 24/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/23/2018; 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 25/04/2018 – JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives at the White House for meetings, including one with President Trump this afternoon; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 01/05/2018 – IPhone X Is a `Super Bowl Winner,’ Apple’s Cook Says: TOPLive; 25/05/2018 – Apple to Close Atlantic City Store, Cutting 52 Employees

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2,179 shares. 319,080 were reported by Norinchukin Savings Bank The. Catalyst Capital Advsr Llc holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Culbertson A N And Com accumulated 2,840 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Roundview Limited Com reported 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). L And S Advsr Inc reported 47,682 shares stake. Choate Invest reported 33,816 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. First Citizens Fincl Bank And Co owns 40,214 shares. Howard holds 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,192 shares. American Registered Inv Advisor Inc stated it has 1.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Citigroup has 2.77M shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1,167 shares. Hanson Doremus Mgmt reported 824 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,900 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 252,919 shares.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 27,447 shares to 40,839 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).