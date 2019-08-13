As Apple Com (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Trimmed Holding by $300,510; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Its Transcanada (TRP) Position by $62.13 Million

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 2.87 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.04 million, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 973,356 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS TO FINALIZE FORCE MAJEURE AGREEMENTS WITH CFE ON MEXICO PIPELINES IN ‘NEXT FEW MONTHS’ -CONFERENCE CALL; 13/04/2018 – TransCanada Launches Open Season for Marketlink; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS PRESSURE RESTRICTION ON ITS KEYSTONE PIPELINE HAS NOT HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – CAMERON LNG EXPORT FACILITY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND SCHEDULED TO GO INTO SERVICE AT END OF 2019; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces Successful Completion of NGTL Export Capacity Open Season; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS $8 BLN COST FOR KEYSTONE XL IS STILL VALID; 30/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 65,764 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, down from 67,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.88B market cap company. The stock increased 4.51% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $209.52. About 35.01M shares traded or 29.67% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier warns over US-China trade dispute; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update; 26/03/2018 – Document Security: Decision Allows DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: STUDENTS TO NOW GET 200GB ICLOUD STORAGE, UP FROM 5GB; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 77,895 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $14.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 930,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.08M shares, and cut its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks up +30% YTD That Are Still Hot Buys Today! – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TC PipeLines, LP announces 2019 second quarter financial results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TC Energy reaches agreement to sell Ontario natural gas-fired power plants for $2.87 billion – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TransCanada declares quarterly dividends Toronto Stock Exchange:TRP – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TC Energy to Issue Second Quarter Results August 1 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $571.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shares Funds Portfolio Emg Mk Etf (GMM) by 11,623 shares to 52,026 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB) by 24,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Hi Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.23% or 5,459 shares. Cumberland Advisors holds 6,930 shares. 51,422 are owned by Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Bangor National Bank has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Community Tru And Invest Com stated it has 3.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atwood & Palmer holds 2.07% or 76,851 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Company invested in 4.81% or 208,832 shares. Connors Investor Service Inc has 110,998 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. Finance Consulate invested in 2.66% or 30,582 shares. Parus Finance (Uk) Limited reported 123,075 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 680,343 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Force Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 5.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Washington-based Washington Trust National Bank & Trust has invested 2.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitsubishi Ufj has 4.18 million shares for 2.91% of their portfolio. Stelac Advisory Service Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,369 shares or 0.52% of the stock.