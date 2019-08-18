As Apple Com (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Hedeker Wealth Management Group Raised Its Holding; Cheesecake Factory (The) (CAKE) Valuation Declined While New York State Common Retirement Fund Trimmed by $378,912 Its Holding

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,136 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 36,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS; 05/03/2018 – Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct); 03/04/2018 – APPLE – 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN; 09/05/2018 – Is Warren Buffett’s Apple bet a value trap?; 16/04/2018 – Apple apparently designed a gold-colored version of the iPhone X but didn’t release it; 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 25/05/2018 – It was a sign that Apple is serious about protecting its ability to take a cut of digital purchases made inside games on its mobile devices; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory (The) (CAKE) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 7,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The institutional investor held 103,086 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, down from 110,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 659,523 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 1%; 05/03/2018 – UK: WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE MAY CONTAIN STRANDS OF PLASTIC; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys 1.3% Position in Cheesecake Factory; 20/03/2018 – David Gordon, President, The @Cheesecake Factory: People are always going to want to get together – restaurants are not going away. They are going to want to have social experiences; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Keith Carango President of Bakery Unit; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year Through DoorDash; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Scarlett May EVP and General Counsel; 05/03/2018 UK: WAITROSE RECALLS WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Adj EPS 56c

