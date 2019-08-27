As Apple Com (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Archford Capital Strategies Has Raised Position; Southern National Bancorp Of V (SONA) Shares Rose While Corbyn Investment Management Lowered by $442,050 Its Position

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 2,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 24,252 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 21,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $204.79. About 18.04M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 13/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 20/04/2018 – A source says the department previously investigated similar claims in 2016 and that a complaint from Apple was one factor that led to that probe

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern National Bancorp Of V (SONA) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 31,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.70% . The institutional investor held 566,299 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, down from 597,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Southern National Bancorp Of V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 53,195 shares traded or 14.90% up from the average. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 8.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 20/04/2018 – SONA NAMES JEFFREY CULVER PRESIDENT & COO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $271.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY) by 16,364 shares to 28,606 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) by 3,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,939 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing Etf (SKYY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Black Diamond Mngmt Lc invested in 1.96% or 10,408 shares. Garrison Asset Lc owns 5,245 shares. Commerce Financial Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 979,890 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Incorporated Lp stated it has 530,927 shares or 3.27% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gru invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2,980 were reported by Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt. Granite Inv Prtnrs Llc holds 0.82% or 76,494 shares. Benedict Fincl Inc holds 3.14% or 38,073 shares in its portfolio. Citizens Northern reported 24,885 shares. Wellington Llp reported 0.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Freestone Ltd Liability Co has 7.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 136,875 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 1.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lau Associate Limited Liability Company has 71,073 shares. Check Capital Mngmt Ca invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Charter Trust holds 88,535 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.44 million for 10.42 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.59, from 2.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold SONA shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.04 million shares or 1.67% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Connors Investor Service holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 18,000 shares. Strs Ohio reported 40,000 shares. Mariner Ltd owns 25,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Teton Advsrs Inc has invested 0.09% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 1,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Limited reported 79,289 shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Llp has invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Foundry Limited Liability has 0.25% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 428,924 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.09% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 46,238 shares or 0% of the stock. 750,266 were reported by Dimensional Fund L P. Sei Invests Co reported 22,101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 60,966 shares. 10,330 were accumulated by Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co.