As Apple Com (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Appleton Partners Lifted by $613,494 Its Holding; Newman Dignan & Sheerar Lowered General Electric (GE) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 86.86 million shares traded or 40.69% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: AVIATION, HEALTHCARE UNITS `VERY STRONG’; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 Million in Total Customer Value Annually; 25/04/2018 – GE CEO FLANNERY: RECENT PERFORMANCE `IMMENSELY DISAPPOINTING’; 02/04/2018 – Don Seiffert: BREAKING from @BOSBIZJess: $GE sells off part of health care division for $1B; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cash From Operating Activities Negative $1.1B; 24/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 24); 24/05/2018 – General Electric’s power unit fights for growth as wind, solar gain; 06/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; General Electric Company Turbofan Engines; 21/05/2018 – GE TRANSPORTATION’S SANTANA: UNIT GROWING ACROSS BUSINESS LINES

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 3,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 145,872 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.71 million, up from 142,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $211.32. About 19.55 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video); 16/04/2018 – Before the release of the device, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities forecast in a note that a “blush gold”-colored iPhone X will face production problems; 01/05/2018 – From the $AAPL call: Apple will spend $30B in capex and generate 20k jobs in the US; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR JUNE QTR BY 3.2 MLN UNITS TO 40.3 MLN UNITS; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN SAYS APPEAL HEARINGS INTO APPLE CASE LIKELY TO BEGIN IN THE AUTUMN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keating Counselors accumulated 3,426 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability invested 2.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 29,549 are owned by Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Lc. Montag A And Associates holds 1.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 71,019 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1.80 million shares. Foothills Asset Management Limited holds 14,601 shares. The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fincl Prtn has invested 1.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.79% or 77,471 shares. Eqis Cap owns 45,173 shares. Windward Capital Management Communication Ca has 323,821 shares for 7.86% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Company has 1,150 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Diligent Investors Lc reported 3.24% stake. Fincl Counselors Inc stated it has 2.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Keybank Association Oh has invested 2.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Saratoga Rech And holds 7.61% or 586,753 shares.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 7,092 shares to 32,863 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 3,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,726 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Hilton Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 800 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 35,000 shares. Wade G W & holds 79,433 shares. 472,546 are held by Horan Capital Mgmt. Amer Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 23,294 shares. Bonness Enter Inc owns 110,578 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp owns 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 32,678 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 268,952 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ipswich Invest Management stated it has 124,814 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. First Personal Fincl Service owns 6,368 shares. Kistler has invested 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Duff And Phelps Invest Management stated it has 92,178 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Nuwave Llc has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 2,880 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. The insider Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. $88,300 worth of stock was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Cox L Kevin. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337.