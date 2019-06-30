As Apple Com (AAPL) Stock Rose, First Western Capital Management Company Has Cut Its Holding; Hite Hedge Asset Management Lifted Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position by $11.51 Million

First Western Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 79.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Western Capital Management Company sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 6,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Western Capital Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11M shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – HANWANG TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER ONE OF ITS NON-REGISTERED TRADEMARK RELATED RIGHTS TO APPLE INC AAPL.O; 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory; 18/04/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Registers Several New Unreleased iPhone Models in Eurasia Ahead of WWDC; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 127.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 396,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 709,253 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, up from 312,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 3.15 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford has 113,953 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ancora Advisors Lc invested in 0.33% or 271,536 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.67 million shares. Wade G W And Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). First City Mgmt owns 16,171 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 774,156 shares. Bryn Mawr Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,070 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 6.08M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Avenir invested in 0.42% or 134,838 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 0.88% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Jennison Associates Lc reported 1.49M shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has 0.75% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 365,870 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 16,491 shares to 317,815 shares, valued at $21.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 1.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.34 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.