As Apple Com (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $27.14 Million; As Allstate (ALL) Share Price Rose, South Street Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 143,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 454,513 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.34M, down from 598,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2); 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 27/03/2018 – Apple tweaks iPad for students but holds price steady; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for data centre in Ireland due to planning delays – RTE; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHICAGO CONCLUDES; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 9,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 110,250 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38 million, down from 119,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105.31. About 993,699 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corporation Com Us$0.01 (NYSE:AMT) by 384,368 shares to 427,933 shares, valued at $84.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 (NYSE:BDX) by 3,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 484,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc Com Us$0.05 (NYSE:HD).

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,626 shares to 43,878 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $726.55M for 11.70 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

