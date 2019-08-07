As Apple Com (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Holder First Western Capital Management Company Has Decreased by $921,690 Its Position; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Raised Omnicell (OMCL) Stake by $2.08 Million as Stock Price Declined

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 112.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 25,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 49,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, up from 23,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $69.29. About 148,761 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference

First Western Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 79.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Western Capital Management Company sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 6,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Western Capital Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 29.91 million shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 07/05/2018 – Apple Needs an 8.6% Rally to Reach $1 Trillion Milestone; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Apple: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Apple, Iomart and Arbuthnot; 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eqis Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.69% or 45,173 shares. 168,625 were reported by Valiant Mngmt L P. First National Bank And Of Newtown accumulated 50,460 shares. Ballentine Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has 1.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hillhouse Cap Mngmt holds 127,759 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 2.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Interstate National Bank invested in 3.1% or 73,237 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 12,050 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, North Star Asset has 1.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lsv Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 761,502 shares. L S Advsr Inc stated it has 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ipg Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 81,375 shares.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5,196 shares to 84,987 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 36,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 789,427 shares, and cut its stake in Firstcash Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 59,318 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Shelton Cap reported 0.04% stake. Proshare Advisors invested in 0% or 5,387 shares. Castleark Limited Com owns 132,187 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Qs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 37,879 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mgmt holds 0.48% or 250,266 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 19,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 6,098 shares. Camarda Finance Ltd Liability reported 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 478,156 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 8,885 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $200,567 activity.