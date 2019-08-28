As Apple Com (AAPL) Shares Rose, Timber Creek Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $3.07 Million; Ansys (ANSS) Share Value Rose While Stone Run Capital Cut Stake

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $211.04. About 530,833 shares traded or 24.39% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2896.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 16,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,783 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 25.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 01/05/2018 – Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time; 01/05/2018 – Apple Investors Await Outlook on iPhone, Overseas Cash — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2019 : MAR, O, KLAC, ANSS, IFF, TTWO, CLR, STE, UGI, PODD, DEI, WWD – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AGI and ANSYS Collaboration Streamlines High-Speed Hypersonic Weapon Defense System Design and Integration – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ansys (ANSS) Is Up 3.85% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Subaru Corporation and ANSYS Power the Future of Hybrid Electric Vehicle Design – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability has 137 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Group owns 1,700 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.07% stake. Paloma Prtn Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 9,217 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.04% or 86,300 shares in its portfolio. Bell Bancshares has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Advisors Asset Management owns 0.05% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 16,703 shares. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership has 3,303 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 6.78 million shares. Veritable Lp holds 6,634 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Mellon accumulated 1.18M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5,800 shares to 49,465 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anderson Hoagland And reported 2.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 2,600 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 195,950 were reported by Putnam Fl Management. Parsec Fincl Management holds 269,991 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Zevin Asset Management invested 1.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northstar Investment Advsr Limited has invested 1.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bainco Intl Invsts owns 143,465 shares or 4.43% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance reported 9.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 2.85% stake. Princeton Strategies Lc has invested 3.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironwood Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.17% or 1,075 shares. Shine Advisory Services Inc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,136 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dillon & Assoc has invested 6.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fernwood Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 8,252 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: AAPL,GS,MA,MAXR,BIDU,FN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Buy Apple (AAPL) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Recent IPO In The Market’s Hottest Sector – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,995 shares to 57,151 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.