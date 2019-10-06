As Apple Com (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Vision Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.33 Million; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Trimmed Position in Abbott Labs (Put) (ABT) by $51.84 Million as Shares Rose

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 6,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 75,336 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.91M, down from 82,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35M shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market; 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in “near future”; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Notes: Beckham, Apple, D-Line; 27/03/2018 – Apple suppliers wary of trade war; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27 event focused on education

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (Put) (ABT) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 617,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.83 million, down from 722,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 3.29M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 180 shares. Btr Capital reported 1.66% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 13,456 were reported by Perigon Wealth Mngmt. Sensato Invsts Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Apriem owns 3,835 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 1.26M shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co has 0.97% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1,150 shares. Nadler Financial Gp owns 10,629 shares. Chevy Chase reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Monetary Group Inc Inc reported 0.8% stake. Bokf Na has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). American Group accumulated 651,099 shares. Harvey Inv Com Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.46% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 24.40 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Pharma Stock Calls Could Double Fast – Schaeffers Research” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott teams up with Sanofi in diabetes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Sanof (SNY), Abbott (ABT) Partner to Integrate Glucose Sensing and Insulin Delivery Technologies – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Advances in Biotechnology May Offer Cancer Patients Renewed Hope – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott Labs Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 172,734 shares to 183,334 shares, valued at $51.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS) by 53,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s September 2019 Event: The Overlooked Innovation – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What to expect as iOS 13 gets released – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Apple Stock Is Still Headed to $245 – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Still Yields 8% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.