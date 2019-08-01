As Apple Com (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Palladium Partners Has Decreased Stake; Uniqure N V F (QURE) Share Price Rose While Doheny Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $60.6. About 548,868 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 12,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 282,181 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.60 million, down from 294,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99M shares traded or 92.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event; 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Ptnrs holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 415,317 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 18,219 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Loeb Ptnrs Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bristol John W invested in 416,259 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il invested in 385,917 shares or 2.6% of the stock. Btr Cap Management stated it has 3.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Panagora Asset Inc invested in 3.63 million shares or 3.06% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bluestein R H And stated it has 466,592 shares or 4.84% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atlas Browninc holds 18,911 shares. Argyle Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,380 shares. 1,627 were reported by Coho Prtnrs Ltd. Grand Jean Capital reported 58,907 shares or 4.56% of all its holdings. Hartline owns 98,164 shares.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 1,246 shares to 28,204 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 22,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

