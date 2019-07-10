As Apple Com (AAPL) Share Value Rose, First Western Capital Management Company Has Cut Position; Bce Com New (BCE) Stock Value Rose While Miller Howard Investments Decreased Its Stake

First Western Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 79.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Western Capital Management Company sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 6,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Western Capital Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by phone worries; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 28/03/2018 – CCFC: Apple challenging Google for the biggest presence in schools, and “getting students to associate a certain brand wi…; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc Com New (BCE) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 161,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 941,477 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.79 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.12. About 905,723 shares traded or 29.42% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 55,166 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $102.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc Com by 21,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. BCE’s profit will be $608.92M for 16.96 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.73 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.