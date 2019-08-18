As Apple Com (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Holder Clean Yield Group Has Decreased Its Stake; Epam Sys (EPAM) Stock Rose While Profit Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.27 Million

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 7,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,422 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, down from 49,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 20/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS ALL SERVICES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY; 07/04/2018 – HomePod has Siri inside, but will only play music from Apple Music; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 7,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 22,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 29,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $188.02. About 242,963 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,990 shares to 10,313 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 7,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fil Limited reported 3.47M shares. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability reported 111,973 shares. Lesa Sroufe Company accumulated 2,517 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Gibson Capital Llc holds 0.15% or 2,378 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,108 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Mgmt reported 24,543 shares. Hudock Grp Ltd Liability Company invested in 9,876 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Opus Grp Ltd Com invested in 0.25% or 4,858 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd has 800 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Llc invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pinnacle Fincl Prtn holds 122,564 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Inc reported 33,498 shares. 53,748 were reported by Signalpoint Asset Ltd. Moreover, Mathes Com has 2.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).