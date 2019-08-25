As Apple Com (AAPL) Share Price Rose, City Holding Company Has Lifted by $418,635 Its Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Cut Stake

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 33.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 10,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 20,879 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 31,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 13.20M shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…

City Holding Company increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 2,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, up from 40,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple is launching digital book creation on the iPad, built into the Pages app, including group projects via digital collaboration. Previously, this pretty much required a Mac. #AppleEDUchat; 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 23/03/2018 – Apple’s Tiny Sliver of Hope: iPhone Prices — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 17/05/2018 – Commentary: A new government report on the high cost of medical records shows Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Lc has 94,185 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Garrison Asset Limited Liability Company owns 9,609 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Gp Incorporated has invested 1.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Arvest Bank & Trust Trust Division owns 367,170 shares. 69,945 were reported by Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp holds 0.84% or 3.86 million shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Advsrs Incorporated Adv holds 126,411 shares. 1.29M were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 2.81 million shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 43,323 shares. Iron Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,856 shares. Fosun owns 5,925 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Com reported 525,219 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Stewart Patten Lc accumulated 0.06% or 6,012 shares. Everett Harris Ca stated it has 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Eafe Index Ishares (EFA) by 55,849 shares to 105,434 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK).

