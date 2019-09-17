As Apple Com (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Boston Common Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.83 Million; Csx (CSX) Holding Has Upped by Edgestream Partners Lp

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 50.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 33,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 101,528 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86 million, up from 67,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 1.77M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 9,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,668 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.32 million, down from 111,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $220.16. About 13.44M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones; 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google; 04/05/2018 – Buffett to the Rescue! Apple Buy Sparks U.S. Rally: Markets Live; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 18/05/2018 – Apple suppliers brace for profit slide as gadget sales slow; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About CSX Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before You Buy CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is CSX a Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CSX sells 220 miles of track to Canadian National – Jacksonville Business Journal” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Partners invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 4,043 are held by Homrich And Berg. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication New York has 0.19% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 132,152 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Fred Alger Mgmt has 0% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 462 shares. Creative Planning reported 148,150 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gam Ag reported 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Spears Abacus Advisors Lc owns 10,223 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Indiana Trust Invest Mgmt has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Kcm Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 4,937 shares. Rockland Company reported 0.03% stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 3.32 million shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.37 million shares. Pacific Global Investment holds 0.17% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 9,468 shares. Arcadia Investment Mi has invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $886.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,445 shares to 1,622 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 369,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,354 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 56,764 shares. Washington Company has 3.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 281,858 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 11,858 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Iron Limited Liability reported 21,447 shares. Letko Brosseau Inc has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mraz Amerine And has invested 0.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 0.68% stake. 5,677 were reported by Bell Commercial Bank. 478,731 were accumulated by Fiera Cap. Moreover, Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm has 1.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc invested in 2.31% or 37,646 shares. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca reported 46,242 shares. Culbertson A N & Incorporated holds 76,974 shares or 4.24% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.43% or 892,197 shares in its portfolio. Pictet State Bank And Trust invested in 26,245 shares.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $802.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr F Sponso (NYSE:HDB) by 4,555 shares to 83,750 shares, valued at $10.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 17,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA).