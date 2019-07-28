As Apple Com (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Archford Capital Strategies Has Upped Holding; Smithbridge Asset Management Stake in Oracle Com (ORCL) Trimmed by $457,390 as Share Price Rose

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 2,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,252 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 21,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple could unveil a 13-inch Retina MacBook and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad; 18/05/2018 – WITN Headlines: People familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press that tech giant Apple is strongly; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 05/04/2018 – APPLE PUBLISHES 2018 PROGRESS REPORT; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Holland On Apple Earnings, Buybacks

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 6.06 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim holds 4.69% or 4.68 million shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Cap Mngmt stated it has 81,770 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Management holds 148,813 shares or 3.52% of its portfolio. Rampart Investment Management Co Ltd Liability Co owns 112,112 shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. Saratoga Rech & Investment Mngmt reported 7.61% stake. American Retail Bank owns 2.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,846 shares. Clean Yield Grp reported 3.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chevy Chase Trust reported 3.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech Inc owns 3.99M shares for 4.22% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 2.19% or 150,654 shares. Barry Advisors Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 53,386 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 35,116 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Knott David M reported 1.9% stake. Lincluden Mgmt Limited has 19,570 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs has 16,692 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: AMRH, RESN, MFGP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Is Quietly Becoming a Threat to Spotify and Apple Music – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Profit From Falling Stocks Without Taking On Unlimited Risk – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple grew Q3 app sales – BofAML – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $271.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLI) by 13,266 shares to 30,228 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) by 3,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,939 shares, and cut its stake in Materials Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLB).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double – Nasdaq” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Cybersecurity Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53M and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.