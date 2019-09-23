As Apple Com (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Orrstown Financial Services Has Trimmed Position by $889,455; As Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cove Street Capital Trimmed Position

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 4,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 3,598 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, down from 8,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 16.79 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 04/04/2018 – Apple chip supplier ASE vows to grow as ‘big keep getting bigger’; 02/04/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation to Join Forces; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on having @NRA TV in the app store: Public discourse is an important part of democracy . . Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no, and some of the things they’ve said are unbelievably distasteful; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS HAS SENT REQUESTS TO GOOGLE AND APPLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APP STORES – INTERFAX

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 36.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 23,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $821,000, down from 63,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.28. About 279,078 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $775.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 397,145 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $36.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 73,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,927 shares

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Par Pacific acquires Tacoma refinery with Bank of Hawaii’s help – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on January 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR), A Stock That Climbed 13% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Par Pacific Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Par Pacific Holdings to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Energy & Industrials Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:PARR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 250.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.12 per share. PARR’s profit will be $21.41M for 13.26 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman cuts Apple on TV+ trial – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What to expect as iOS 13 gets released – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate National Bank & Trust stated it has 3.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dakota Wealth Management has 58,121 shares. One Management Llc holds 1.18% or 34,994 shares in its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 5,832 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.57% stake. 225,487 were accumulated by Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability. Reaves W H & has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hallmark Cap Mgmt holds 2.78% or 132,154 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 2.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Conning stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Scotia Capital Inc has 2.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 897,814 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.88% or 646,559 shares in its portfolio. Bar Harbor Tru Services holds 0.77% or 6,262 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Lc, a Kansas-based fund reported 3,459 shares. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 3.55% or 203,559 shares.