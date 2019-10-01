As Apple Com (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Kempen Capital Management Lowered by $582,726 Its Holding; Genworth Finl Com Cl A (GNW) Shareholder Gabelli Securities Trimmed Its Stake

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 2,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 7,768 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 10,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $225.17. About 24.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects; 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO HAVE COMPLAINED TO DOJ ABOUT SWITCHING ISSUES; 27/03/2018 – Apple suppliers wary of trade war; 27/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Apple has been fortunate to be invited into classrooms all over the world. “They inspire us to create even better products” to help them unlock creative genius. #AppleEDUchat

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (GNW) by 70.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 138,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 57,523 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213,000, down from 195,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $4.295. About 1.71M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Com (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 686,147 shares to 991,147 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co Cl A (NYSE:ANF) by 626,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 992,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glob Endowment Management LP has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 4,844 were reported by Penbrook Ltd Liability Corporation. Quadrant Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 29,999 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 275,216 shares. First Business Financial holds 0.38% or 11,174 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 2.03% or 98,494 shares. Violich Capital Mngmt stated it has 4.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guggenheim Lc holds 1.18 million shares. B And T Management Dba Alpha Management invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). James Investment invested in 1.96% or 136,411 shares. Washington Tru Bankshares has invested 2.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Texas-based Usca Ria Ltd Co has invested 3.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gateway Advisory Llc has 0.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership has 1.36M shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 1.46 million shares stake.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $933.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 30,251 shares to 278,032 shares, valued at $52.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Megalith Financial Acquisition by 32,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 443,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 17.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.29 per share. GNW’s profit will be $120.81 million for 4.47 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Inc owns 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 1.77 million shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 306 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 0.05% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 268,276 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 4,556 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns reported 18,298 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 280,815 are owned by Raymond James & Associates. Piedmont Investment Advsr has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Fmr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Group reported 1.30 million shares. Omers Administration stated it has 160,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Two Sigma Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 24,725 shares in its portfolio.