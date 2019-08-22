As Apple Com (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder First Western Capital Management Company Cut Its Stake; Ems Capital LP Has Cut Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake by $395,008; Stock Value Rose

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $145.17. About 1.11 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

First Western Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 79.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Western Capital Management Company sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 6,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Western Capital Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 21.56M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple’s Self-Created Screens; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 62,690 shares to 850,690 shares, valued at $71.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexanders Inc (NYSE:ALX) by 2,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability has 3.90 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Janney Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 1.05% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sg Americas Lc has invested 0.05% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Spectrum Mgmt Gru Incorporated holds 0.56% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 14,689 shares. Colony Gp Lc has 0.73% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 136,307 shares. Assetmark has 462 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 621,807 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 2,842 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.66% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.19% or 282,433 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.23% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cidel Asset holds 0.02% or 2,236 shares. 4,300 are held by Sandler Mngmt. Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,641 shares. Skylands Ltd Liability Com holds 7.21% or 407,475 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenbrier Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 400,000 shares or 13.5% of its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca accumulated 4,258 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 82,588 shares or 3.18% of the stock. Sigma Counselors Inc holds 0.99% or 42,456 shares. First Business Ser Incorporated has invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 1.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Milestone Group accumulated 13,950 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Braun Stacey Assocs reported 253,757 shares. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 40,842 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. East Coast Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 125,543 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 2.07M shares or 2.34% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 2.06% or 66,334 shares. Private Advisors has invested 5.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rockshelter Capital Ltd accumulated 44,915 shares. Hightower Limited Co owns 1.98 million shares for 2.51% of their portfolio.

