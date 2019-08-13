As Apple Com (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, First Western Capital Management Company Has Lowered Its Position by $921,690; Commerce Bank Has Cut Its Celgene (CELG) Position by $1.25 Million

First Western Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 79.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Western Capital Management Company sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 6,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Western Capital Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $941.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $7.89 during the last trading session, reaching $208.37. About 31.48M shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 18/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Apple is being sued over the controversial super-thin MacBook keyboards some users say are prone to breaking; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback scheme and dividend rise; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sparkling juices within the AB distribution Network; 18/05/2018 – CHINA ADJUSTS APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT MARGIN REQUIREMENT; 14/03/2018 – France Plans Legal Action Against Apple And Google For Unfair Business Practices — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 13,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 136,753 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90 million, down from 150,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $94.29. About 1.19M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES SUBMITTING OZANIMOD NDA IN 1Q 2019; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – DENALI MAY MAKE FUTURE CONTINGENT PAYMENTS UP TO MAXIMUM OF $447 MLN UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Adj EPS $2.05

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Capital Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 6,020 shares. Stanley has 10,464 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Marathon has 0.77% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 18,315 shares. The Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hemenway Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 20,280 shares. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Calamos Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 273,768 shares. Groesbeck Invest Corporation Nj reported 4,430 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 862,594 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Limited has invested 0.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Thomasville Fincl Bank has 0.56% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 32,437 shares. 53.19 million are held by Vanguard Grp. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,550 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Schroder Inv Grp invested in 0.03% or 174,854 shares.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,501 shares to 182,278 shares, valued at $44.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 1.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6.41M shares. Greenbrier Partners Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 400,000 shares for 13.5% of their portfolio. 192,279 were reported by Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas. Schafer Cullen Management Inc owns 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,980 shares. Groesbeck Invest Nj reported 7,811 shares. Retirement Planning Grp reported 8,587 shares. Williams Jones Associate stated it has 633,890 shares. Missouri-based Eidelman Virant has invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Keystone Fincl Planning has invested 1.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sky Investment Group Lc holds 0.29% or 4,206 shares. Tillar reported 9,409 shares. Addenda has 63,334 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kentucky Retirement Fund reported 89,061 shares. Connors Investor invested 2.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).